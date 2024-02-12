Dr Birbal Jha to receive Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Award-2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Noted author and social entrepreneur Dr Birbal Jha will receive the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Award for 2024 on 14 February in Dehradun. This coveted award will be conferred on Dr Jha for his noteworthy work in the fields of social entrepreneurship, self-help writing, English communication skills training, social service and cultural movement. On the one hand, Dr Jha is ranked the top social entrepreneur of Bihar, on the other he is acknowledged as the top-20 self-help authors of the world.

Dr Birbal Jha has set a national record for leading the Mithila Paag campaign. He has made a major contribution to English skills training in the country. Dr Jha is receiving the Malviya Award from the Eastern Cultural Organisation in recognition of his academic, educational and social contributions.

Dr Birbal Jha works to improve the lives of India’s underprivileged sections of society. He has made significant contributions to the Dalit population in Bihar by imparting employability skills including English skills training. He has trained over three and a half lakh youth from India’s poorest communities. Dr Jha has a track record of improving the lifestyle of people from all walks of life including the underprivileged section of society through his training programme.

Dr Birbal Jha is a celebrity self-help author who ranks among the top 20 worldwide. Through his cultural campaign ‘Save the Paag’, he has connected 4 crore Maithili-speaking individuals and sought to enhance their cultural awareness. He has also been named Mithila’s ‘Youngest Living Legend’. On the social and professional front, Dr Birbal is credited with having created a revolution in English training with the slogan ‘English for all’ in the country under the banner of British Lingua which he founded in 1993, intending to take the bounties of English skills to the common person of India.

To his credit, he has more than 30 books on the aspects of English communication skills, personal growth, parenting, culture and society. A

Dr Birbal Jha is an acclaimed author, social entrepreneur, lyricist, linguist, etymologist, columnist, social thinker-worker, cultural activist and crusader. Dr Birbal Jha has been honoured with many awards, citations, and accolades, including the National Education Excellence Award-2010, Man of the Works -2011, Person of the year-2014, Star of Asia Award-2016, Great Personality of India Award-2017, Bihar Achiever Award-2017. Paagman Award-2017, the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila-2017, Global Skills Trainer Award-2022, Kavi Kokil Vidyapati Award-2023, Mithila Vibhuti Award- 2022, and Siksha Shikhar Samman-2023