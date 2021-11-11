Dr BKS Sanjay receives Padma Shri for medical, social service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: Dr BKS Sanjay is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon from Doon and has many records to his name. Added to this, now, is the Padma Shri.

He received the Padma Shri, today, from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other minsters of the Cabinet.

He received his basic orthopaedic education and training from India and higher orthopaedic training and fellowship from Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, USA, Australia and Russia. He has worked as Associate Professor at PGI Chandigarh and as Professor and Head of Department at Himalayan Institute, Jolly Grant, Dehradun. He has delivered lectures at various Universities in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and USA.

Dr Sanjay is the Founder President of the Uttaranchal State Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association and a member and fellow of many national and international professional bodies. He has been advisor to state and UPSC selection boards. Currently, he is a member of the Executive Council of the HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Dehradun.

Dr Sanjay has resolved that he will create awareness among the general public about the ill effects of road accidents. He started a public awareness campaign on this in 2002 and continues to address the issue on AIR, Doordarshan, FM Radio and by writing guest columns. He has performed more than 5000 operations on polio and CP children. He has also organised more than 200 free health camps in remote and hill areas. He has presented more than 100 papers in various national and international conferences and published his work in top rated indexed international journals. He is also a Poet.