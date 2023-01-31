Dr Dhasmana meets Virat Kohli, presents autobiography of Swami Rama

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 31 Jan: Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Dr Vijay Dhasmana paid a courtesy call on leading Indian cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli here. During the meeting, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar was also present.

It may be recalled that Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, are currently touring Uttarakhand. As part of the tour, they had reached Rishikesh yesterday.

SRHU Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana visited Dayananda Ashram and paid a courtesy call on Virat Kohli. On this occasion, Dhasmana also presented an autobiography of HIHT founder and spiritual guru Dr Swami Rama, titled ‘Living with the Himalayan Master’ and ‘Meditation: Its Practice’, to Virat Kohli.

Dr Dhasmana invited former captain Virat Kohli to visit the university. Dr Dhasmana shared his opinion with the media persons that, despite being a very popular and leading international cricketer, Kohli is a down to earth person who received him with humility and sincerity. According to Dr Dhasmana, Kohlis are visiting Rishikesh to absorb the divine and spiritual energy and get an opportunity to meditate in the serenity of the lovely hills of Uttarakhand.

Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The photos of the couple’s Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram.

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month.

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.