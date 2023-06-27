Dr DS Rawat, Dr Vijay Dhasmana & Prof Kamal Ghanshala visit Guru Ram Rai Darbar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: State Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar, here, today. The Chancellor, Swami Ram Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, and Chairman, Graphic Era Group, Prof Kamal Ghanshala, also arrived at the Darbar Sahib. The three were accorded a traditional welcome by Mahant Devendra Dass. The Mahant gifted mementoes of the Darbar Sahib to the three guests.

The heads of the three groups (SGRR, SRHU and Graphic Era) held discussions with the Health Minister on various important matters. The Health Minister praised the SGRR Group as being the oldest name in the field of education and social service in the state of Uttarakhand.

They had a discussion about strengthening health services in the hills, opening hospitals in the inaccessible areas of Uttarakhand, adopting already existing hospitals, etc.

On 14-16 July, the Health Ministers of all the states will attend a meeting in Dehradun to discuss on how to make health services better in the whole of India.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will be the Chief Guest at the meeting.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the three prime healthcare institutions (Shri Guru Ram Rai, Swami Ram Himalayan University and Graphic Era) would play significant roles in making the meeting more successful.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the problems and issues of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital lying pending with the Health Department of Uttarakhand would be resolved at the earliest. The heads of the three prime institutions shared ideas and knowledge on taking the higher education in the state from better to the best.