Dr Gaurav Luthra Conferred Prestigious Fellowship of World College of Refractive Surgery, FWCRS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: In a rare first for the country, Dr Gaurav Luthra , has achieved global acclaim for his pioneering work in Refractive Surgery in India by being awarded the “Charter Fellowship of the World College of Refractive Surgery ( FWCRS )”. Dr Luthra now stands as a leading persona in this field, representing India on the global stage.

This prestigious recognition positions Dr Gaurav Luthra among only three Honorary Fellows acknowledged and awarded from India till now. The World College of Refractive Surgery & Visual Sciences proudly attests Dr Gaurav Luthra FWCRS as board certified, conferring upon him the title of Fellow of the World College of Refractive Surgery & Visual Sciences. This acknowledgment is a testament to his knowledge, achievements, expertise, and steadfast commitment to advancing the specialty of Refractive Surgery .

Dr Luthra , senior consultant at Drishti Eye Institute, pioneered LASIK surgery in the region over 20 years back by being among the first in the country to start Wavefront Lasik in 2002 and the newer Contoura Vision Femto Lasik surgery in 2016. He is also credited with introducing SMILE surgery to the region 7 years back which has become the most preferred option for specs correction today, especially for aspirants for the forces, railways, police aspirants and sportspersons. He also holds the distinction for starting ICL phakic lens surgeries for persons with very high myopia upto -20 D in 2005 when it was just introduced.

Drishti Eye Institute holds to its credit as being the first centre in North India to offer all latest laser correction procedures including SMILE, Contoura Lasik, Intralase, Streamlight PRK and ICLs under one roof, attracting patients from India and abroad, besides offering a 1-year Fellowship training program in Refractive surgery to ophthalmologists.