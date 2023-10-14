Dr Gaurav Luthra earns laurels at IIRSI 2023

By Our Staff Reportre

Dehradun, 13 Oct: The Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) held its two-day annual meet at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, on 7 and 8 October.

Yet again, Dr Gaurav Luthra of Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun, earned laurels in Ophthalmology by receiving the coveted ‘Dr T Agarwal Gold Medal’ from the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

Renowned for introducing revolutionary procedures like Smile and Contoura Lasik in the region, Dr Luthra‘s contributions continue to redefine the landscape of refractive surgery, amplifying his legacy as a trailblazer in the field.

Over 1,000 National and International ophthalmologists attended the annual meet which was inaugurated by the Lok Sabha Speaker and other dignitaries known for excellence in Cataract & Refractive Surgery.

Speaker Om Birla emphasised on the importance of timely intervention and public awareness in preventing and treating various eye conditions. “The technological advancement has made treatment possible for common as well as the most complex diseases today. Having a perfect vision is very significant in doing our daily chores, ideating, and inventing things in our lives,” he said.

The IIRSI conference celebrates Indian ophthalmology and showcases innovative solutions for eye care.

At the annual convention Speaker Birla unveiled a new technology abbreviated as SILK from the house of Johnson & Johnson to help patients with myopia. Some of the office bearers of IIRSI present were Prof Amar Agarwal, Dr Mahipal Sachdev and Prof Jagat Ram among others.

Drishti Eye Institute (DEI), Dehradun, is the first fully NABH accredited eye hospital of Uttarakhand. DEI is a tertiary Eye Care Centre offering Specialized Eye care Services like Smile, Coutoura, Femto Lasik Laser, Trans PRK, ICLs, Femto Laser Cataract surgery, Retina services, Corneal transplants, Glaucoma Clinic and Pediatric Ophthalmology among others.