Dr Gaurav Luthra honoured with National “Excellence Award in Refractive Surgery”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Dr Gaurav Luthra , Vice Chairman, Drishti Eye Institute, was honoured with the prestigious “ISCKRS Excellence Award in Refractive Surgery ” by the Indian Society of Cornea and KeratoRefractive Surgeons (ISCKRS) at it’s annual conference at Hotel Ashoka, New Delhi on August 13.

The award , presented jointly by Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad & Prof JS Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, acknowledges Dr Luthra ‘s profound impact on ophthalmology, reflecting his over two decades of groundbreaking work in Laser surgery for glasses removal.

Renowned for introducing pioneering techniques like Wavefront Lasik and ICL surgery for myopia correction in 2005, as well as revolutionary procedures like Smile and Contoura Lasik to the region, Dr Luthra ‘s contributions continue to redefine the landscape of refractive surgery , amplifying his legacy as a trailblazer in the field.

