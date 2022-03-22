Dr Gaurav Sanjay presented ‘Six Sigma Health Care Excellence Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Dr Gaurav Sanjay, Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon of Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Center, was presented the “Best Medical Social Worker Award” for medical and social work by Six Sigma Star Healthcare in Delhi on the birth anniversary celebrations of India’s first CDS, the late General Bipin Rawat.

This honour was given to him by the Union Minister, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, and Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, CEO and Medical Director, Six Sigma Star Healthcare Institute.

Dr Gaurav not only serves patients through his medical services, but also contributes regularly to organising free health camps and public awareness lectures, especially on road traffic accidents. In the field of orthopaedics, he spreads information on diseases related to bones and joints. Dr Sanjay has given public awareness lectures on road safety in more than 50 educational institutions.