Dr Gaurav Sanjay sets record in spreading health awareness

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay said at a press conference here, today, that after getting positive feedback on the free health camps and awareness lectures he has held, he decided to write guest columns to spread awareness on health among people. Till date, Dr BKS Sanjay and Dr Gaurav Sanjay have written 59 guest columns, which are the most on health and social issues in print media. This has been acknowledged by the International Book of Records, which has issued certificates and given a medal for the same and has also created a short video that has been uploaded on their pages on YouTube.com and Facebook.

It was stated on the occasion that the troika of Health, Education and Nutrition (HEN) are the basic pillars of development. Ignoring these has led to the nation paying a heavy price.

Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay said that health is not only an asset but also a resource which must be nurtured by all. The people associated with these sectors should not work with the sole purpose of commercial benefit, but their actions should be based on humanitarian principles. Unfortunately, the health sector, which is an asset, is being pushed to a secondary position especially in poor and developing countries like India.

Dr Gaurav Sanjay pointed out that the ability of any healthy person will always be higher than that of an unhealthy person in every aspect of life. Health, as defined by WHO is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Only a healthy person can be a happy.

Living a healthy lifestyle extends not only one’s life but also rejuvenates the body and mind.

Dr BKS Sanjay said that the concept of good health should be inculcated in childhood rather than in the later stages of life. Regular exercise, balanced nutritious diet and adequate rest all contribute to good health. People should receive medical treatment at the earliest to maintain the work-health balance in life, when necessary. Awareness plays a key role in our approach to improving access to healthcare.

He revealed that the Sanjay Orthopaedic Spine and Maternity Centre had started free awareness programmes in the year 2002. Till date, the centre has organised nearly 200 public awareness lectures.