Dr Himani Sharma’s book on ‘Sustainable Biopolymer Composites’ released by CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jun: A book on ‘Sustainable Biopolymer Composites- Biocompatibility, Self-Healing, Modeling, Repair and Recyclability’, jointly edited by Dr Himani Sharma, Head, Department of Physics, Doon University; Deepak Verma, Graphic Era Hill University; Dr Mohit Sharma, Scientist, Institute of Material Research and Engineering, Agency for Science, Technology And Research, Singapore; Dr Kheng Lim Goh, Director of Research at Newcastle University, Singapore; and Dr Siddharth Jain, Dean, Research and Associate Prof, College of Engineering, Roorkee; was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a two-day professional advancement programme for women researchers held at Doon University on 2-3 June. The event was organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the presence of SERB Secretary Prof Sandeep Verma, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, various other SERB-DST officials, attending researchers and scholars.

The author, Dr Himani Sharma, was felicitated by CM Dhami, acknowledging the research and hard work put into the book. Emphasis was placed on encouraging such innovative ideas. Dr Himani Sharma is currently heading the Department of Physics, Doon University, and has a strong research background of 12 years in the area of carbon-based materials, including carbon nanotubes and nanostructures, graphene, Raman spectroscopy and electron field emission. She is presently successfully working in the area of energy harvesting and photocatalysis of semiconducting materials.

The book emphasises on biocompatibility, degradation and recyclability of advanced bio polymer composite. Moreover, it is an indispensable resource for material scientists in physics, engineering and chemistry interested in areas of repair analysis, modeling aspects and self-healing mechanism of bio-based composites. The book can also be useful for industrial researchers in structural application in automobile, aviation and marine industry. The book also elucidates molecular dynamics, multiscale modelling and self-healing mechanism also elaborates the damage detection failure analysis and repair to minimise hazardous environmental effects.

Faculty members and scholars including Dr Narendra Rawal, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Charu Dwivedi, Dr Sarita, Dr Vikas Sharma, Dr AR Gairola, Dr Komal, Dr Rachana Gusain, Dr Preeti Mishra, Dr Anuj, Dr Sandhya Joshi and research scholars of the school congratulated Dr Himani on the occasion.