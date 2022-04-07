Dr Indu Agarwal’s ‘Antarman Se’ contains heartfelt poetry

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: Dr Indu Agarwal unveiled her debut book of poetry, titled ‘Antarman Se’, at a grand book launch event, here, today. This book is a collection of her poetry. The event began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp seeking Goddess Saraswati’s blessings. Dr Indu’s brother-in-law Sunil Agarwal revealed that he was truly mesmerised when he heard her poetry for the first time. “I am happy to be a part of this book,” revealed Sunil, who is also an illustrator. The event proceeded with an audio recitation of Dr Indu’s poetry. “This book is a heart-toheart conversation with my readers,” revealed Dr Indu. Ambar Kharbanda, an Urdu poet, was also present at the event. “Her poems are very touching. Dr Indu has done a commendable job creating such a beautiful collection of poetry,” Kharbanda while congratulating Dr Indu. She urged readers to read this wonderful book. “The Covid pandemic transformed me into a poet. I got time to retrospect on my life and was able to come closer to nature, which helped me to write these poems,” stated Dr Indu. In her book, Dr Indu has also emphasised on womanhood and the strength that every woman displays in the course of her life. Many eminent guests graced the event. Prof Roop Kishore Shastri, Vice Chancellor of Gurukul Kangri University, Dr Buddhinath Mishra, Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, poet Ambar Kharbanda were among the distinguished guests present. The event became the reason for double celebration, as along with the book launch, the event also marked Dr Indu Agarwal and Anil Agarwal’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration. Anil Agarwal & Indu’s 11 year old grand daughter Aarna, who lives in the US, sang one of her grand mom’s poems in perfect Indian classical style. She does not speak Hindi and the poem was sent to her in Roman alphabet. But still she stole the audience’s heart. Another outstanding musical rendition of Indu’s poem was by Mukul Agarwal. He is an erstwhile Bollywood singer now settled in the United States.

The Master of Ceremonies was Aryan Minocha.