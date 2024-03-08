Dr Kamal Ghanshala is new Chief Warden of Civil Defence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Mar: Academician Dr Kamal Ghanshala has been appointed as the Chief Warden of Civil Defence, Dehradun. Director of Civil Defence Keval Khurana has issued instructions in this regard.

Operating two Universities, four campuses and a grand hospital along with a children’s school in Uttarakhand, Graphic Era Group of Institution Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s appointment as Chief Warden of Civil Defence has been made known by Dehradun’s Civil Defence Deputy Controller Shyamendra Kumar Sahu. The appointment has been done with the approval of District Magistrate, Sonika.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala became known for delivering relief to the affected areas during the state’s natural disasters,and making sure that no person was left hungry during Covid by providing food to more than 55,000 needy people. He has established an identity for Uttarakhand on the international level in the field of technical education. His institutions have made thousands of youngsters of Uttarakhand skilled professionals and helped them reach the heights of success in major companies of India and across the globe.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala has done his PhD in computer science and has been serving as a professor of this subject for thirty years. To this day, he regularly conducts his classes.