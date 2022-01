By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 25 Jan: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book ‘Guide to Oral Care for Women’ at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday. The book has been authored by Dr Karishma Vijan, Dental Surgeon attached to Hinduja Khar Hospital.

Gynecologist Dr Kiran Coelho and Consulting Psychiatrist Dr Anjali Chhabria were prominent among those present on the occasion.