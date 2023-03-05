Dr Luthra wins accolades at Asia Pacific Congress at Kuala Lumpur

Dehradun, 4 Mar: Gaurav Luthra was recently honoured with the APAO Achievement award at Kuala Lumpur for outstanding scientific contributions at the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO), on the evening of February 25th, 2023 during the awards ceremony.

The 38th APAO Congress was conducted from Feb 23rd to Feb 26th 2023 at the prestigious KL Convention Centre in Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur. The site is next to the world famous Petronas Twin Towers. The congress was well attended by over 4000 eye surgeons from different countries. Moreover, it was co-hosted by the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology and was co-sponsored by the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Dr Luthra was invited there as a guest faculty to speak at the Refractive Surgery Symposium among several other commitments. He delivered an insightful talk on “Refractive Lens exchange for High Hypermetropia” that was well-taken by the attendees.

Dr Gaurav Luthra heads the team at Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun and was a part of several scientific sessions besides conducting his instruction course as a Chief Instructor on “Choosing the best refractive surgery technique for specs-removal from amongst SMILE, Contoura-LASIK, PRK and ICL”.

The conference was a great success, with attendees from around the world gathering to discuss the latest advancements in ophthalmology. The event featured a variety of sessions, including guest lectures, symposiums, and instructional courses.

Drishti Eye Institute in Dehradun has been at the forefront of bringing world class eye care services to Uttarakhand offering advanced Retina Surgery besides Laser Cataract Surgery, advanced Specs removal surgeries including Smile and Contoura Vision as well as Glaucoma, Cornea and PEDIATRIC Ophthalmology treatments. This has brought Dehradun to the International medical tourism map for eye care.