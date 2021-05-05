Dr M Madegowda joins as Director of ICAR-IISWC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: Dr Madhu Madegowda has joined as Director of The Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), here. He has been working at the Institute since 1993 in various capacities as Scientist and Head of the Research Centre. Previously, he had worked in the offices of the Institute in Dehradun; Udhagamandalam, Tamilnadu; and Koraput, Odisha.

While he is specialised in Conservation Agronomy, his expertise and knowledge goes beyond diverse fields of Natural Resource Management (NRM), Integrated Watershed Management (IWM), Soil and Water Conservation, integrated and improved farming and social sciences acquired over 25 years of experience and service in different agro-ecological regions of the country. His service innovatively contributed to the farm research and farming communities prominently.

Many national and international awards and high-impact research publications stand testimony to his contribution. Dr Madhu is a recipient of the prestigious USDA Global Research Alliance (GRA) Fellowship Programme-2011, Vasantrao Naik Award-2013, IASWC Gold Medal-2010, IASWC-Fellow-2014, ICAR-Team Research Award-2017, Dr KG Tejwani Award 2016-17, University of Agricultural Sciences Gold Medal and Dr HR Arakeri Gold Medal. He has more than 200 high impact research publications on diverse fields of farming and resource conservation.

Dr Madhu assured that scientists and staff of the Institute would continue to evolve appropriate technologies for conservation of natural resources, address the livelihoods and food security issues of the country and welfare of the farming communities.

His leadership will be required in pursuing the national mandate of the Institute particularly on need-based research, training and consultancies to tackle problems of soil-water conservation and promote NRM and Integrated Watershed Management through its 8 research centres located across the country, viz. Agra, Ballary, Chandigarh, Datia, Koraput, Kota, Udhgamandalam and Vasad besides Headquarters Dehradun.