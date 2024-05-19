Dr Madhuri Barthwal calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Padma Shri awardee Dr Madhuri Barthwal made a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday. She presented a book authored by her – ‘Garhwal Ke Sanskar Lokgeet Mangal’ – to the Governor.

Dr Barthwal is working on the preservation of folk music, folk literature and culture. She has been given many awards for the preservation of culture and her contribution to it.

Lt Gen Singh said that Dr Barthwal is an inspiration for women. He praised Dr Madhuri for the book written by her and said that it would be very useful for the students of music. He said, “Folk music and culture here is our identity and it is our heritage. Special efforts should be made to ensure that this heritage does not disappear. Through this book, information about local folk songs would reach the general public.”