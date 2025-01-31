Dr Prem Kashyap was Chief Guest at 38th National Games’ Basketball event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Dr Prem Kashyap, President PPSA, Uttarakhand, was at a Basketball event of the ongoing National Games as the Chief Guest in the match between Uttarakhand and Tamilnadu held at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium, here, today.

He was warmly welcomed by Sushil Kumar, President, Uttarakhand Basketball Federation, & Chief Election Commissioner, Uttarakhand.

The prominent personalities present included Kulwinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India, Jugraj Singh, Senior Vice President, Basketball Federation of India, Ajay Sood, Secretary, Basketball Federation of Himachal Pradesh, Azeez, Secretary General, Tamil Nadu Basketball Association, Ashok Rangin, Basketball Federation, New Delhi, Mandeep Grewal, Basketball Association Uttarakhand.

Dr Prem Kashyap expressed his gratitude to all the organisers, Prime Minister Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for bringing the games to Uttarakhand.