Dr Purandhi’s new invention receives patent

Heart treatment now more affordable

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Dec: The spotlight is now on Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jollygrant’s ‘Himalayan School of Biosciences’. Assistant Professor with the School, Dr Purandhi Rupamani’s invention of a ‘stent’ through the use of generic drugs, has accrued three major benefits for people suffering from heart ailments in the future.

After angioplasty, the use of medicines in treatment (medicine load) will now be almost eliminated.

The discovery is in keeping with the ‘Make in India’ concept formulated by the Prime Minister, shares Dr Purandhi, who was driven by her desire to serve society in keeping with the vision of SRHU’s social responsibility.

Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana congratulated Dr Purandhi Rupamani and stated that this innovation could prove to be a boon for humanity. This could result in the heart treatment becoming more affordable in the future.

This “stent” has been invented using new technologies that are comparatively affordable. This pathbreaking effort has made use of ‘generic drugs’ in the stent. The Indian Government has granted a patent for Dr Purandhi’s invention.

A patent for the ‘Development of Dual Drug Eluting Stent in the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease’ by Dr Purandhi has been granted. This stent may be used during angioplasty for the treatment of heart patients.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana added that SRHU has a proud record in the field of research and innovation. It is proud that this new patent could be highly beneficial for public health.

He added that the university has, ever since its inception, focused on research work. Important work on several new discoveries is underway in the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories. Success in more research is expected soon.