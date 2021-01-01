Dr Rajbir Singh visits Farmer FIRST Project at IISWC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: Dr Rajbir Singh, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana visited Farmer FIRST Project sites in Raipur Block, here, to review the progress of the project at farm level, today.

During the visit, different interventions like compost unit, nutritional kitchen garden, crop and horticulture based interventions and water harvesting structures, etc., were visited by the Director, ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana. A briefing on the project, including progress and achievements, was given by Dr Bankey Bihari, PI, Farmer FIRST Project.

While interacting with project staff and Farmers, Dr Singh urged that the project should have impact and benefit on the farmers’ incomes. He also emphasised on introducing need based mechanisation in the villages of Farmer FIRST project. Further, he focused on providing low cost technology to the farmers. He praised the FFP team for developing NRM based models for livelihood and nutritional security in the hilly regions. He also said that this project would be highlighted as a model for the planning of projects in the hill states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. He praised the farmers for their indigenous crop residue management and cooperative nature in the success of FFP interventions at ground level. During the visit, farmers were also briefed on benefits of the new Agricultural Acts.

Also present were Dr Lekh Chand, Pr. Scientist, Dr Rajesh Bishnoi, Scientist (Agril. Extn.), Suresh Kumar (ACTO), Sonu (Technician) and Anil Kumar Malik (SRF).