Dr Rajendra Dobhal appointed NASI Uttarakhand Chapter Chairperson

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Dr (Prof) Rajendra Dobhal, the Vice-Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, has been appointed as the President of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) Uttarakhand Chapter.

Prof Ranjana Pathania, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Roorkee, has been appointed Secretary, NASI.

Scientists of famous universities and central institutes of the country have been included in the advisory boards. Dr Dobhal’s leadership of the NASI Uttarakhand Chapter will benefit various scientists in the state across different scientific disciplines.

The National Science Academy works to establish coordination between government research institutions, departments and scientists, so that the new research being done in the country can be put to maximum use in public interest.

Prior to this, Dr Dobhal served as the Director of the Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) under the Uttarakhand government. He has also worked as the Managing Director at the National Research Development Corporation, Government of India. Dr Dobhal has contributed to numerous significant research works, with 15 books, 45 technical reports, and 175 research papers published under his name. He has been honoured with several awards for his research contributions.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal said that the Advisory Board of Uttarakhand Chapter includes Dr Talath Ahmed, Chairman of Governing Body of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dr Kalachand Sai, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRHA, Advisor of SHRU, Chandrashekhar Nautiyal, and six other experts are included.

SRHU President Dr Vijay Dhasmana has expressed happiness over the appointment of Dr Dobhal as the President of NASI, calling it a matter of great pride for the institute as well.