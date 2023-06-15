Dr Rajendra Dobhal takes the reins as VC Swami Rama Himalayan University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Dr Rajendra Dobhal assumed charge as Vice Chancellor Swami Rama Himalayan University on Thursday.

A brief ceremony was held at the university wherein the Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana formally inducted the new member into the SRHU family.

Prior to this new appointment, Dr Dobhal was Director Strategic Planning, Research and Development at SRHU.

Formerly Director General, Uttarakhand State Council for Science and

Technology (UCOST), Government of Uttarakhand, Dr Rajendra Dobhal comes with decades of exceptional experience in diverse fields. Expectations from him are high.

Praising Dr Dobhal’s past accomplishments, Dr Dhasmana stated, “I am delighted to have him lead our university. I am certain he will prove to be a valuable asset to SRHU in times when there is great resurgence in the higher education landscape. We expect him to do amazing work here by aligning with our vision and motivating and inspiring our team. As an academic leader he has to shoulder immense burden and responsibility to steer SRHU on the path of excellence, harness collective talents of faculty and students, and make it an integral part of the international academic community by promoting intensity of thinking and inculcating strong research culture”.

During his illustrious career with UCOST spanning several years, Dr Dobhal was credited with having shaped the S&T structure in Uttarakhand. He was instrumental in the preparation of the S&T VISION document under the chairmanship of Prof MGK Menon.