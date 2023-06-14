Dr Rawat inaugurates genome sequencing lab in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat formally inaugurated the newly established Genome Sequencing Lab at Srinagar Medical College on Tuesday.

While expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr Rawat said that now genome sequencing labs have been established in four medical colleges of the state. Presently the genome sequencing lab is functional in Doon and Haldwani Medical College and now the lab has been started in Srinagar Medical College, he pointed out.

With the establishment of genome sequencing labs in medical colleges, it will be possible to easily investigate other epidemics and complex diseases including Covid.

About the laboratory Dr Rawat said that samples will not be sent outside for genome sequencing tests, rather genome sequencing will be done in Srinagar Medical College itself. With this, the investigation of other complicated diseases including the Corona epidemic can be done easily, he added.

Apart from that Dr Rawat met with the medical students in the Medical College and listened to their issues, and instructed the college administration to solve their problems immediately. During this he also inspected the library in the college and books of renowned writers and Instructions were given to the officers to make medical-related research papers available in the library.