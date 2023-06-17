Dr Rawat offers scholarship to 50 meritorious research students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: To promote and strengthen higher education in the state, 50 meritorious students from unprivileged backgrounds, studying in government colleges will get scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month for research work, said Dr Dhan Singh Rawat , Higher Education Minister.

Focusing on quality education and skill development, two dozen state colleges and university campuses will be developed as model institutions. At the same time, a dozen colleges of the state are ready for the final phase of NAAC evaluation.

Dr Rawat held a departmental review meeting at the government residence in Yamuna Colony on Friday. He told that in the National Education Policy-2020, special emphasis has been laid on research -oriented education, in view of which the state government has also given special focus on research work in higher education.

He said that with this, where talented students from poor and rural areas of the state will get an opportunity to do research according to their interest, the awareness of research among the students will also increase.

He said that instructions have been given to the officers to prepare a DPR and send a proposal to the Government of India to establish two dozen state colleges and some university campuses as model institutions. ALso, a proposal to set up a central research laboratory in two universities of the state is also being sent to the Government of India.

The minister said that the higher educational institutions of the state were compulsorily given instructions for NAAC evaluation, under which two dozen government graduate and post-graduate colleges of the state have reached the third and final stage of NAAC evaluation in this academic session. Which is a matter of pride for the department.

In the meeting, Secretary Higher Education Shailesh Bagoli, Additional Secretary Prashant Arya, MM Semwal, In-charge Director Prof CD Suntha, RUSA Advisor Prof MSM Rawat , Prof KD Purohit, Joint Director Dr AS Uniyal, Deputy Secretary Byomkesh Dubey, Assistant Director Dr Govind Pathak and other departmental officers were present.