Dr Renu Dhasmana receives ‘Ophthalmology Teacher National Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Doiwala, 11 Jan: Dr Renu Dhasmana, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jollygrant, has been presented the ‘Ophthalmology Teacher National Award’.

The honour was conferred on Dr Renu Dhasmana at a function organised during the Seventh National Assembly of the Faculty of Ophthalmology Teachers (FOTI) at AIIMS Delhi.

On this occasion, Dr Dhasmana said that it is with the inspiration of Gurudev Dr Swami Rama she has been serving in the field of health and medical education.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, congratulated Dr Dhasmana for this achievement and said that her unwavering commitment towards excellence in teaching has set a commendable standard in the field of medical education.

Senior Ophthalmologist Dr Dhasmana said that it is a matter of pride for her to receive this honour. Her commitment to the field of health care and medical education will become stronger.

Professor Dr Renu Dhasmana is an eye surgeon, educationist as well as an efficient administrator. She has been working in the Department of Ophthalmology since 2004. She did her Fellowship in Vitreoretinal Surgery from Shankara Nethralaya, Chennai, in 2010. In 2012, she was given with the Best Doctor Award. She has also been honoured with many national and international awards from various organisations. More than 100 of her papers and posters have been published in medical journals. Apart from this, she is a member of various ophthalmological societies. She has also chaired many national and international seminars.