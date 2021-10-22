Dr S Farooq interacts with Dolphin Institute students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Oct: Dr S Farooq interacted on Thursday with 30 Commerce students of Dolphin (PG) Institute of Biomedical and Natural Sciences, who were on an industrial visit along with their faculty members, headed by Prof Vipul Garg, to Himalaya Wellness Company.

While addressing the students, Company President Dr S Farooq spoke about the Commerce stream and its finer points. He congratulated them on India completing the target of 100 crore Corona vaccines, today, a world record.

He revealed that all employees of Himalaya Wellness Company were got successfully 100% vaccinated as soon as the jabs became available.