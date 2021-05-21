Dr S Farooq presents Corona kits to Doon Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: Dr S Farooq distributed Corona kits to the medical officers of Doon Hospital, as well as literature on the Covid do’s & don’ts for distribution to patients.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Principal, Doon Medical College and Hospital, told him about the new wards in the Hospital. Dr Farooq appreciated Dr Sayana and his team’s contribution to the care of Corona patients in these testing times.

Fifty sanitisers and Immunity Protection Kits were also distributed to the patients and their attendants.