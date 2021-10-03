Dr S Farooq receives Mahatma Award at IIC

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 1 Oct: Dr S Farooq was conferred the ‘Mahatma Award for Social Good and Social Impact’ at India International Centre here, today, by the Aditya Birla Group.

Mugdha Arora welcomed the guests. Dr Kiran Bedi, 24th Lt Governor of Puducherry was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Group, were the guests of honour.

The Mahatma Award is inspired by the spirit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly called Mahatma. Mahatma Award recognises and celebrates impact leaders and change-makers across the globe.

Since its inception, the Mahatma Award has been given to more than 325 change-making organisations and impact leaders across various categories and sectors. Some of the notable past recipients are Google Ad Grants, IBM Foundation, Twitter for Good, Microsoft Philanthropy, Piramal Foundation, ITC, L&T Technologies, Capgemini, Save the Children, Vodafone Americas Foundation, Feeding America, Hague Business Agency, Industrialist Ratan Tata – TATA Group, Rajashree Birla – Aditya Birla Group, Azim Premji – Wipro, Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of Delhi, Shabana Azmi – Indian Actress and Social Worker, Rakhshanda Jalil – Author and Literary Historian, Bindeshwar Pathak – Sulabh International, Plan International, UNICEF, UNDP and many other Organisations and Individuals.

Amit Sachdeva, Founder, Mahatma Awards, proposed the vote of thanks on the occasion.