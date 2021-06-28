Dr Sanjeev Chopra addresses inaugural session of ‘Manthan with Mantrana’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jun: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of DAV (PG) College, in collaboration with Mantrana Debating Society, hosted the first session of Manthan with Mantrana, an initiative to begin a discussion about public issues on national and international levels.

The session’s guest speaker was Dr Sanjeev Chopra, former Director of LBSNAA and honorary curator of the VOW Literature Fest. He educated the audience on the subject of ‘Multilateralism in the Times of Chinese Hegemony’. During a question and answer session, Dr Chopra answered viewers’ questions and cleared their doubts.

Dr Ajay Saksena, Principal, DAV (PG) College, praised the efforts of society members in organising such an event, which is better for understanding the trend and evolution of dynamic issues.

Dr Onima Sharma, Convener of the IQAC, was also in attendance and proposed the vote of thanks. Ujjwal Sharma, President of MDS and Student Representative of IQAC, moderated the event.