Dr Santosh Nahar’s violin resonates at ‘Dharohar by the Ganga’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 29 Apr: An Indian classical music event, ‘Dharohar-2024’, was organised by Shruti-Sarita Art on the banks of the Ganga. The renowned violinist from Delhi, Dr Santosh Nahar, delivered a captivating performance.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp before a portrait of Dr Swami Rama.

The event was held at the Abhayam Ashram on Veerbhadra Marg. Dr Santosh Nahar initiated the musical evening with Raga Charukeshi, mesmerising the audience with his performance. He then enchanted the audience with the melody of the bhajan, “Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo”. Pradeep Kumar from Rishikesh accompanied him on the tabla. Before the performance, Dr Santosh Nahar discussed the nuances of classical music, sharing his musical experiences and the nature of his practice, guiding the students.

Ashish Kukreti, founder of Shruti-Sarita Art, thanked “Tough Group” for their support in organising the event. Secretary Sadhana Mishra managed the event. During this, founders including Pawan Kumar Mishra of “I Well You” and Manish Srivastava of “Moksi” along with other members and officials of Shruti-Sarita Art were present.

Classical musician Dr Santosh Nahar stated that classical music has always been a part of ancient tradition. With the holding of the ‘Dharohar’ event by Shruti-Sarita Art, the significance of classical music will reach more youths and others, enhancing its preservation.

Founder of Shruti-Sarita Art, Ashish Kukreti says that Indian classical music is the communion of the soul with the divine. Good music brings about various positive changes in our inner self. Practice of music through sound exercises brings about a special kind of positive change in physical and mental energy. Shruti-Sarita Art is committed to the propagation and preservation of Indian classical music.