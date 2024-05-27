Dr Savita Luthra receives Dr D Kutty Lifetime Achievement Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 May: Dr Savita Luthra, senior Gynecologist, was awarded the Dr D Kutty Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award by the Gynecologists & Obstetricians Society of Dehradun (GODS).

Dr Savita Luthra is the Founder Chairperson of Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre, which she started over 50 years ago when there were only a handful of Gynecologists in the town.

Her dedication to providing the best women’s healthcare facilities in Uttarakhand has been recognised through this prestigious award. She has always been passionate about advancing women’s health care and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care without having to travel to other cities over the years.

Under her expert guidance, the hospital has earned the reputation as one of the best women’s health care and advanced laparoscopic surgery centres in Uttarakhand dealing with high-risk pregnancies and challenging laparoscopic surgeries.

The hospital now boasts of a team of five experienced Gynecologists led by Dr Arti Luthra, herself a Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgeon and Fertility Specialist of national repute.