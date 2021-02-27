Dr Smriti Jain enlightens IWC members on eye diseases

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Feb: The Inner Wheel Club, Dehradun, hosted Dr Smriti Jain, an accomplished eye surgeon specialising in Cataract and Glaucoma surgeries, as a guest speaker on 24 February. Dr Jain has over 18 years of experience in handling cataract surgeries, phaco-emulsification, as well as FLACS-Femtosecond laser, assisted cataract surgery. She has handled complex cataract surgeries as well as premium IOLs like multifocal and toric lenses. Glaucoma is Dr Jain’s area of interest and specialisation, having been trained at the prestigious LV Prasad Eye Institute and Singapore National Eye Institute.

Dr Smriti Jain is also a member of the All India Ophthalmic Society and Glaucoma Society of India and has authored and presented numerous scientific papers and case reports at several prestigious eye conferences in India and abroad. As a part of her lecture, she spoke about the care, diseases, and diagnostics associated with the human eye and the importance of maintaining a healthy set of eyes. She also spoke of self-care measures and expanded on when it is that one needs to approach a specialist. The session was extremely informative and a great way to interact and learn from such an accomplished professional in the field.