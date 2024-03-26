Dr Sonal Mansingh, Prasoon Joshi Dr DR Purohit among those honoured with Saraswati Sadhana Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Kalashrya Foundation organised the 5th Saraswati Sadhana Award programme at the IRDT auditorium at Survey Chowk here today. This year the programme was held in the memory of the eminent vocalist in Hindustani classical Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was the Chief Guest on this occasion while Congress leader SK Dhasmana was the Guest of Honour. Eight personalities from India from various walks of life, mainly related to art, literature, music and culture were honoured with Saraswati Sadhana Award on this occasion. Those honoured were leading Bollywood lyrist and poet and also currently the Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi , leading Bharat Natyam and Odisi Dance exponent Padma Visbhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh , leading plastic surgeon and social activist Padma Shri Dr Yogi Aeron, Prof Dr DR Purohit , a Professor in English Literature and one who has worked to promote Uttarakhand culture and art forms, leading vocalist Vidushi Ruchira Kedar, leading vocalist Ustad Asgar Hussain, Manju Narayan and Dr Smita Bahuguna. All of these have made significant contributions in the fields of art, literature, music, and social upliftment. Eight personalities from India from various walks of life, mainly related to art, literature, music and culture werewithon this occasion.were leading Bollywood lyrist and poet and also currently the Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Padma Shri, leading Bharat Natyam and Odisi Dance exponent Padma Visbhushan, leading plastic surgeon and social activist Padma ShriYogi Aeron, Prof, a Professor in English Literature and one who has worked to promote Uttarakhand culture and art forms, leading vocalist Vidushi Ruchira Kedar, leading vocalist Ustad Asgar Hussain, Manju Narayan andSmita Bahuguna. All of these have made significant contributions in the fields of art, literature, music, and social upliftment. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and Suryakant Dhasmana lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the function. This was followed by a performance of classical singing by Ruchira Kedar from Pune and a violin performance by Ustad Asgar Husain from Delhi. Additionally, an exhibition of Anjali Thapa’s artwork based on Uttarakhand was showcased. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and Suryakant Dhasmana lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the function. This was followed by a performance of classical singing by Ruchira Kedar from Pune and a violin performance by Ustad Asgar Husain from Delhi. Additionally, an exhibition of Anjali Thapa’s artwork based on Uttarakhand was showcased.

Senior IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe, Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Himanshu Darmora stated that these awards are not dedicated to any one individual but to all art practitioners, whether they are young aspirants or renowned senior artists.