Dr Sonika Sethi brings alive poetry at VoW event

By Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pics Courtesy: Shivang Yadav

Dehradun, 3 Jun: The literary community of Dehradun gathered at Valley of Words (VoW) Café on 2 June for an engaging book discussion with Dr Sonika Sethi, Associate Professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt. Dr Sethi shared insights into her latest poetry collection, ‘The Albatross Around My Neck’. The event was moderated by the renowned author and Executive Presence Coach, Mona Verma.

Dr Sonika Sethi, whose literary prowess spans across nine books, captivated the audience with her profound reflections on poetry and its visceral impact. Her latest collection, ‘The Albatross Around My Neck’, features 75 poems exploring themes from love and passion to separation and loneliness, providing a window into the myriad roles she embodies in life. She emphasised, “Poetry should be like a punch in the gut; one should feel its effect for a long time.”

Dr Sethi is a celebrated author and academic, with numerous articles in prominent newspapers such as Hindustan Times and The Tribune. She contributes to blogs like ‘Fireflies in the Jar’ and ‘Spell-Bound by Sonika’, serves as the Executive Editor of the literary magazine ‘Rhyvers Beat’. Her literary accolades include the Best Debut Poetry Book Award by the Asian Literary Society for ‘The Albatross Around My Neck’, and recognition as one of India’s Top 50 Legendary Women by Diva Planet Magazine.

VoW associate Mona Verma is an award-winning author and leadership skills facilitator. She brought her extensive experience in literary and professional domains to the discussion. Known for her Haiku & Tanka poetry, she co-owns DISHA, offering executive coaching and has contributed significantly to various literary and social initiatives. Her latest book, ‘The Scent of Himalayas: Stories from the Mystical Mountains’, was recently launched.

The duo delved deep into the emotional and thematic layers of Dr Sethi’s poetry. Attendees were treated to a thoughtful exploration of how personal experiences shape poetic expression. The session concluded with an interactive rapid-fire round and an open Q&A, leaving the audience inspired and eager to delve into the poet’s evocative verses.

Valley of Words Café continues to be a vibrant hub for literary dialogue, fostering a deeper appreciation for the written word among its patrons. The VoW Café looks forward to hosting its popular monthly enriching event on the first Sunday of every month.

Authors from the Valley is a testament to the power of the written word, be it poetry or fiction and the enduring impact of heartfelt literary expression. Dr Sonika Sethi’s ‘The Albatross Around My Neck’ is a must-read for all poetry enthusiasts and empathetic souls who cherish the beauty of words and rhythm.