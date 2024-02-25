Dr Vijay Dhasmana flags off health awareness rally of National Medical Organisation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Dr Vijay Dhasmana, the President of Swami Rama Himalayan University, flagged off a health awareness cycle rally, organised by the National Medical Organization (NMO). The rally, with the theme “Health Service to Nation Service”, began at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) campus.

Dr Dhasmana emphasised the benefits of cycling for health and praised the efforts of NMO in organising the event. The rally aimed to raise awareness about health issues caused by lifestyle diseases. The event started in Dehradun on Thursday and included a cycling team from Swami Rama Himalayan University, reaching the campus in the evening, where overnight accommodation arrangements were made by the university administration.

Principal Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr Santosh, and other NMO officials were present during this event.