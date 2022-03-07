Dr Vijay Maheshwari to be new VC of North Maharashtra University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 5 Mar: The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appointed Dr Vijay Laxminarayan Maheshwari as the new Vice Chancellor of the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon. Dr Maheshwari is serving as the Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. He has been appointed as Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years from the date he assumes the charge of the office of vice chancellor. Dr Maheshwari (b. 3 July 1964) has obtained Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya Indore. He has vast experience of teaching, research and administration. The post of the Vice Chancellor of the University had fallen vacant on 7th March 2021 following the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Prof Pradeep P. Patil. Prof. E Vayunandan, Vice Chancellor of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik was serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Malharashtra University since then. The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar (Retd.) former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the Vice Chancellor. Prof. Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Om Prakash Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government were members of the Committee. The Governor announced the name of Dr Maheshwari after interviewing all candidates recommended by the panel.