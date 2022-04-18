Drishti Eye Institute brings laurels to Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: It is a moment of pride for Dehradun, as yet another First by Drishti has been achieved. It has been successfully recognised as a dedicated eye care centre of excellence by “The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare providers (NABH). The accreditation reinforces commitment to making quality eye care accessible to all. Drishti group of Hospitals continuously strives for excellence in improving their services to become the most sought after Tertiary Eyecare Centre. This recognition will help boost the State’s Medical Tourism as more and more patients seeking advanced treatment by a recognised centre from India and abroad will visit Dehradun. Patients will get all the State and Centre promoted health scheme benefits at affordable rates. Hospitals/Centres having NABH accreditation gets international recognition as NABH is also the member of International Society in Healthcare (ISQUA) and international patients who are seeking a good centre for their treatment are most likely to choose a NABH accredited centre as the accreditation certifies that the centre follows all guidelines and maintains the standards set by the board. This means that Drishti has patient centric approach in all aspects of hospital activities from Registration, Admission to pre and post surgery to discharge of the patient from hospital all processes are streamlined by standard protocols.