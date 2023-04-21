Drishti Eye Institute’s Fellowship Graduates shine bright on Meritorious Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Drishti Eye Institute proudly celebrated its outgoing batch of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) affiliated ophthalmic fellows batch of 2021-22. The event was held at Drishti Eye Institute. The fellows received their well deserved certificates from Dr Hemchandra, Vice Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU).

Dr Amrita Vidushi Bajaj and Dr Vaibhav Kumar Bhatt were the stars of the day, as they successfully completed their long-term fellowship of one year duration 2021-22 in Refractive Surgery and Medical Retina, Uveitis services, respectively.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr Savita Luthra, Chairperson, Drishti Eye Institute, Dr Shashank Gandhe (Medical Superintendent), Dr Gaurav Luthra (Director) and Dr Saurabh Luthra (Director). Dr Hemchandra urged the fellows to fly high and to discover their capacities and potential.

The Drishti Eye Institute is the first in Uttarakhand affiliated with HNBUMU for fellowships in various disciples of ophthalmology. The institute is committed to providing top-notch training to aspiring ophthalmologists and eye care personnel. The Institute’s first convocation day was a resounding success, and it looks forward to celebrating the achievements of many more talented ophthalmic fellows in the future.

Drishti Eye Institute has trained a substantial number of ophthalmic fellows in a variety of specialities, including cataract, cornea and refractive surgery, comprehensive ophthalmology, and medical and surgical retina.