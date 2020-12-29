Drishti Foundation holds Eye Screening Camp at charitable event, benefits 300 people

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Over 700 people from all walks of life turned up for a Free Multi-Specialty Health Checkup on the second consecutive day of “Seva Diwas”, which was organised by Umesh Aggarwal Foundation and Krishna Medical Centre at Chaudhary Farms.

Drishti Foundation, in its mission of providing best eye care to the citizens of Dehradun valley, came forward to support the cause.

A team of eye experts from Drishti Eye Institute were deployed at the camp on Sunday to conduct free eye screening for the visitors. More than 300 patients were screened, out of which 36 patients were diagnosed with cataract, who will be further tested and surgery will be held at Drishti Eye Institute, 16 Subhash Road, Astley Hall Centre, with all the modern amenities absolutely free.

The objective of organising the camp was to reach out to those people who seek expert consultation for their eyes and especially to those who cannot afford quality eye care.

Drishti Foundation with its Social Outreach programme frequently organises screening camps and awareness activities in the remote areas of Doon Valley. The objective of these activities is to spread the message to look out for early signs of Cataract, Glaucoma and other irreversible eye diseases which can lead to blindness, and put an emphasis on the importance of annual eye screening with timely management of the disease.

Drishti Foundation also has a charity centre at 19/B, Astley Hall, where the mission is to help poor patients with expert consultation and advanced treatments which they cannot otherwise afford.