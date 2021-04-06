Drishti Foundation holds Eye Screening Camp for Shigally residents

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Apr: As part of Drishti Foundation’s continuous efforts to provide quality eye care services for all, a team of eye experts, which included two Senior Doctors and a team of Optometrists from Drishti Eye Institute, were deployed to organise a screening camp for the people of Shigally Village, here.

The objective of organising the camp was to reach out to those people who require expert consultation for their eyes but have been avoiding it because of the fear of infection during the Pandemic. Approximately 50 people were screened following necessary safety protocols to avoid infection spread, and out of them 6 were diagnosed with cataract in their eyes. Cataract surgeries will be held in a few days at Drishti Eye Institute, Astley Hall Centre, absolutely free.

Drishti Foundation also has a charity Centre at 19/B, Astley Hall, where the mission is to help poor patients with expert consultation and advanced treatments.