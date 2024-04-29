Drishti holds eye-care camp for senior citizens

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Drishti, a leading eye care institution, provides services to society through regular eye check-up camps. In line with this commitment, Drishti Foundation recently organised an eye health check-up camp at Antara Senior Living, here, specifically catering to the needs of senior citizens. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 60 residents of Antara taking advantage of this opportunity to prioritise their eye health; around 20 individuals among them were identified for cataract surgery.

Dr Gaurav Luthra, Dr Saurabh Luthra, Dr Gyanendra Singh and Dr Vaibhav Bhatt were present at the camp.

Dr Gaurav Luthra and Dr Saurabh Luthra held an Awareness Talk to educate the participants about the specific eye care needs of senior citizens, who often face various eye problems as they age. They emphasised the significance of regular eye check-ups in maintaining good eye health and preventing vision-related issues. The doctors also shed light on the latest treatments and advancements in the field of eye care available at Drishti.

Dr Gaurav Luthra stated, ” It is crucial for individuals in their golden years to prioritise their eye health, as age-related eye problems can significantly impact their quality of life. Through this camp, we aimed to provide comprehensive eye care services and create awareness about the importance of regular check-ups.”

Dr Saurabh Luthra added, “We are happy for the overwhelming response from the residents of Antara Senior Living. The number of participants highlights the awareness and concern for eye health among senior citizens. We are committed to providing them with the best possible eye care and ensuring that they have access to the latest treatments available at Drishti.”