DRTB Centre of Mahant Indiresh Hospital inaugurated by Health Minister Dr DS Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: The DRTB Centre of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, established by its TB & Chest Department was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. The hospital’s Drug Resistance Tuberculosis Centre (DRTB Centre) has been established in compliance with the guidelines of the Central Government’s T. Division.

On the occasion, Dr Rawat said, “The Central Government has targeted elimination of Tuberculosis completely by 2025. Uttarakhand intends to do this by 2024. The DRTB Centre of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital will play a crucial role in this.”

He further said that the private institutes are playing a key role in the healthcare services of Uttarakhand. He praised Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in particular in this regard. He appreciated the role of private hospitals including Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital while saving human lives during the global Corona pandemic. The Hospital, he said, is also a significant partner of the State Government in treating Ayushman beneficiaries.

Principal of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Yashbir Dewan reminded that it’s the dream of Mahant Devendra Das to take quality healthcare services to the far flung villages of Uttarakhand. Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital family is working in mission mode to accomplish this.

Programme Coordinator & HOD, Department of TB & Chest, Dr Jagdish Rawat said that the centre would treat critical Tuberculosis patients whose infection levels are high. He said such critical patients are kept isolated from other general TB patients. At the DRTB Centre, all the facilities of treatment are made available to the patients free of cost. He emphasised that quality treatment is given to the TB patients under the supervision of specialist doctors. He expressed gratitude to the State TB Officer Dr SK Jha and District TB Officer Dr Manoj Verma for their guidance.

Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Gaurav Raturi said that quality health services are provided at affordable costs for the common people. He briefed the gathering on the speciality and super speciality services of the hospital in detail. The event was anchored by Dr Ritisha Bhatt. Also present were Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Dr RP Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Dr Dev Singh Jangpangi, Dr Anil Kumar, Deepak Thapliyal, Nursing Superintendent Deepak Kumar, HODs of various departments, doctors and staff of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, also the medical students of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences.