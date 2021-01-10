Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination held in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jan: The dry run for vaccination was successfully run at 11 Covid-19 vaccination session sites in Dehradun district on Friday.

It took place at AIIMS Rishikesh, District Hospital (Coronation Hospital), Urban Primary Health Centre, Kargi, Community Health Centre, Vikasnagar, Primary Health Centre, Kalsi, Primary Health Centre, Selaqui, Max Hospital, Synergy Hospital, Kailash Hospital, Shri Mahant Indresh Hospital. The beneficiaries were also ‘vaccinated’ at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant.

A trial portal for the dry run identified batches of 25 beneficiaries for immunisation for each site, a total of 275 beneficiaries. A total of 240 beneficiaries reached the designated venues. The first dose of vaccine was ‘given’ to all the beneficiaries and confirmation of the vaccination through SMS was provided with the date of the next dose. For successful operation of the dry run, all the session sites were inspected at the district level by the booth supervisors and monitors.

The district’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anoop Kumar Dimri, said in this regard that a lot has been learned during the dry run, which would be incorporated during the upcoming Covid vaccination campaign. He said that as the personnel of the Health Department and other departments worked in coordinated fashion. It was expected that all departments would also work with the same spirit during the actual campaign, so that the expected success could be achieved in the fight against the Covid epidemic.