DSO transferred, Supply Inspectors suspended on CM’s orders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Taking serious note of the investigation report made available to the Government by the Deputy Commissioner, Food, Garhwal Division, regarding allegations of gross irregularities in connection with making of Antyodaya cards in Roorkee City, Narsan, Laksar and Khanpur area of Haridwar district, the government has taken a major action against those responsible on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The government today transferred the District Supply Officer (DSO), Haridwar, to Almora, while the Supply Inspector of Roorkee and Supply Inspector of Narsan, both in district Haridwar, have been suspended in view of the serious irregularities. Both of the suspended officials have been attached to the office of the District Supply Office in Haridwar.

According to the official order, the action has been taken on administrative grounds with immediate effect, for the purpose of ensuring transparent good governance and accountability to the public.