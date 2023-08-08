DST-Purse Lab approved for Doon University

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Aug: Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday.

She informed the Governor that the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has approved setting up of the first DST PURSE (PURSE: Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence) lab for the state of Uttarakhand at Doon University.

The Governor congratulated the Vice Chancellor and the University family on this achievement. He said it is a matter of pride not only for Doon University but for the entire state of Uttarakhand that the university has been selected for setting up the DST-Purse Lab. The establishment of the Lab will be helpful for qualitative improvement in the field of research and innovation at the university.

Prof Surekha Dangwal stated that Doon University has become the first university in the state of Uttarakhand to set up this prestigious DST-Purse lab. This PURSE grant is so prestigious that only Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the whole of Uttar Pradesh have been successful in getting it. On 3 August, DST officially announced a grant of about Rs 6 crores to Doon University Dehradun for creating sophisticated instrumental facilities under this scheme.

The Vice-Chancellor added that, under the PURSE scheme, the Government of India invites proposals and provides grants to universities through a very rigorous and competitive process. Under the scheme, the applicant universities are shortlisted based on prescribed eligibility criteria in terms of research proposal, research papers published in SCI Journal, H Index, I-10 Index, Research Credential and Research Output. In February 2023, around 70 universities from different parts of India submitted their proposals to DST. A presentation was made by Doon University before the Project Management Board of PERS at Gauhati University, Guwahati, in July 2023. The result was declared by DST on 3 August in which Doon University was successful in getting the DST purse grant.