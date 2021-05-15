Dull cringe-worthy tale that Salman & Randeep Hooda fail to lift

Film Review Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

By Sunita Vijay

A specialist, a super cop, is required by Mumbai police to clear a mess – invasion of a drug racket in Mumbai that grips the city with fear, addiction and violent behaviour. Youngsters are falling prey to substance abuse and the residents are dismayed. Radhe (Salman Khan) is called from suspension to clean the city. The most wanted cop, an encounter specialist with 97 encounters, 23 transfers in ten years, a cool guy on the surface, a hard taskmaster from within, he makes a spectacular entry wearing typical swagger up his sleeves and tapori style, in and as Radhe, that claims to be inspired by the 2017 South Korean film, ‘The Outlaws’.

The plot of Radhe is not new. Radhe rejoins to beat the goons and also manages to shake booty with Disha, his boss’s sister. It’s a ‘been there, seen that, done that’ kind of attempt. Prabhudeva tries stale ideas to charm the audience – sizzling Seeti Maar song; Salman wishing his friends Eid by breaking a glass pane (read, piercing the fourth wall), emerging from glass chips and scratching a man’s face with a flint, faster than Bruce Lee; Salman’s humane angle to deal with youngsters and public, advising his junior female colleague to stick to her job who intends to quit fearing threat to life, killing a criminal for the sake of womanhood; Hooda in leather jacket – pony and braid hairdo; Jackie Shroff’s humorous interludes; but there is much less in the bowl than expected to cheer the audience watching this movie, especially during the pandemic. Maybe the tight-chested audience feels more stiffness as Hooda mercilessly rapes, kills and prowls.

Jackie Shroff is Salman’s boss who hilariously asserts his identity-cum-importance in office every now and then. Jackie can execute any role with immense ease and an amiable screen presence.

Disha Patani’s sexy figure, toned legs, charming face infuses glamour. Quite a few humorous romantic shots coated with the quintessential Salman way of handling romance are fairly enjoyable. The effort is obvious to highlight both the hard and soft side of Radhe. Disha’s role is slim, but her charm infectious.

The delight to watch is Randeep Hooda, as the cunning drug don. He strikes Mumbai like lightning, giving a bonzer performance, engulfing the city in his malicious tentacles with drug terror. His looks, long locks, stony eyes, sly attitude, scrupulous body language, confident walk and violence at the drop of a hat against anyone who crosses his way, oozes with barbarism. He may have no weighty dialogues, but his inhuman actions are bewildering. His presence means bloodshed. He has no remorse. But, he is awesome as the bad man against the good human and cop Radhe, complementing him as his antipode.

Radhe runs on violence. It is unnerving; the splashes of blood are unbearable. The sprinkles of humour and sweet romance between Disha and Salman, with almost a 25 year age gap, look odd. The songs are forcibly added as usual. Salman is made to shed his shirt. But Salman never lets the attention go haywire whenever he is on screen, whether cycling, chasing, beating, dancing or fighting. He has an adorable strong screen presence, the presence of a hero. The confrontation scenes between Salman and Hooda are well shot and are the best chops.

The film is a thorough disappointment, but Salman and Hooda are a treat to watch together and individually. But I am sure they too can’t save this film from becoming ‘un’wanted soon.