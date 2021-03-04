Dustbins made of recycled waste installed in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Mar: Hilldaari, an initiative supported by Nestlé India, implemented by Stree Mukti Sanghatana and technically supported by Recity Network, is inspiring behaviour that promotes responsible handling of waste through its creative visible change intervention. Hilldaari has been working in Mussoorie for the past two years to develop an inclusive, contextualised and resilient model for solid and plastic waste management in the city.

A dustbin made of waste was installed, today, in Company Garden by the Palika Chairman, Anuj Gupta, EO Ashutosh Sati, members and officials of the Hilldari team. With the support of the Municipal Council, the Hilldaari team has facilitated the completion of 10 artworks across prominent walls in the city, to highlight responsible waste management behaviour and the contribution of Corona warriors. Hilldari has also constructed a recycled tile pavement, placed 15 recycled plastic benches, and 2 glass benches filled with waste, at various tourist spots in the city to showcase how waste produced by the city can be used as a resource. Now, it is placing 10 recycled plastic litter-bins in high footfall areas and near garbage vulnerable points to promote no-littering and source segregation. The aim of placing recycled furniture at public places is to inspire people to look at waste as a resource and adopt waste-conscious behaviour for a hopeful and sustainable future.

The recycled plastic litter-bins have been designed and manufactured by an Eco-products manufacturing company called WorkshopQ. Madhvi and Radhika, co-founders of Workshop, said that ‘with simple communication through bold signage and adhering to assigned colours (wet waste=green, dry waste=blue) accessible to people from all walks of society, we can all come together to realise our Hilldari i.e. responsibility towards the hills’. Each litterbin has a combined capacity of 180 litres and is made using recycled plastic (multi layer packaging, HDPE and LDPE plastics). A total of 125 kgs of plastic has been recycled into making these 10 eye-catching litterbins. With this creative intervention, the project intends to add beauty and meaning to public spaces while instilling a sense of hope for a more sustainable future.