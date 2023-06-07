Dy Commandant’s Parade sets stage for POP at IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy, here, symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a Gentleman Cadet into a young Officer. The Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor’s (DC&CI) Parade was conducted today at the historic Chetwode Drill Square, where 332 Indian and 42 Foreign Gentleman Cadets displayed their immaculate turnout and precision marching. This marks preparation for the grand finale on 10 June.

The Parade was reviewed by Maj Gen Alok Joshi, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor of the Indian Military Academy. He complimented the Gentleman Cadets and encouraged them to be the finest officers of the Indian Army. He also emphasised the importance of character, valour, honour, ethos and fine traditions of the Indian Army. He mentioned that the efforts of the faculty and hard work of the Gentleman Cadets were evident from the crisp and coordinated movements on the Drill Square.

During the address to the passing out course Maj Gen Alok Joshi reminded what he had said during his opening address – ‘Adversity Builds Character’ and that ‘Adversity Reveals Character’ as well. He emphasised, “The path that lies before you is not an easy one, but rest assured, you are prepared, the rigorous training you have undergone has honed not just your minds and bodies but also your spirits, equipping you to face the trials and tribulations that await you.”

He reminded, “You will be called upon to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, to defend our borders with unwavering valour, and to uphold the principles that make our country great.” He added, “Do not ever betray this trust the nation has placed on you. As you stand tall in your uniforms today, remember the weight they carry – the weight of history, the weight of tradition, and the weight of countless heroes who have served before you.”

He exhorted them to be fair leaders, who provide Hope and Courage and never lose sight of their purpose, to be perpetual learners who collect the pearls of wisdom from all quarters; seniors, colleagues and subordinates alike.

The Deputy Commandant complimented the Gentleman Cadets from seven friendly foreign countries on the successful completion of the training and wished them all success ahead as they carry the cherished memories of their time at IMA.

The main events are scheduled for 9 and 10 June, which shall be telecast live on various channels and social media.