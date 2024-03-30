Early detection key to addressing Breast Cancer: Gov

Purple Fire Women’s Car Rally: Empowerment & Awareness on the Road

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 March: An awareness programme related to breast cancer was organised by the Forum for Breast Cancer Protection at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here, on Friday.

Gynecologists Dr Ramesh Sarin, Dr Vanita Kapoor and Dr Bhavana Awasthi participated and told the women present about awareness and safety measures against breast cancer. Important information about detection and prevention of breast cancer was also provided through a short film. Women also communicated with the doctors about their doubts and questions in this regard.

Participating in this programme as the Chief Guest, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that, while the objective of this programme is to make women aware of health-related challenges, it is also to offer solutions. Appreciating the initiative of the Forum for Breast Cancer Protection, the Governor said that awareness is an important link to prevent breast cancer. He said that through such programmes women will become aware about their health.

Lt General Singh said that late detection of this disease increases its lethality, so women need to take early precautions. He said, “We can prevent this disease by promoting regular checkups and self-examination.”

He spoke of the need to collect as much research and data as possible in the field of breast cancer. Awareness campaigns related to this need to be run in schools as well.

Earlier, the Governor flagged off the Purple Fire Women Car Rally for breast cancer awareness at the Raj Bhavan. There are about 100 women in 47 cars taking part in this car rally. While flagging off this car rally at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor praised the courage of the women drivers and appreciated this awareness rally.

Now, the rally continues its exciting journey from Dehradun to Jim Corbett National Park, aiming to spread vital information about breast cancer prevention and early detection.

Brigadier Bedi highlighted the rally’s comprehensive support system, including two ambulances, a team of doctors, and 45 support staff ready to provide assistance throughout the journey. IPS officer Geeta Rani Verma had previously flagged off the rally from DLF Avenue Mall in Delhi.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, organiser of the car rally Dr Ramesh Sarin, Dr (Col) CS Pant, Brigadier Harinder Paul Singh, author Ratna Manucha, Dr Johri, and girl students of Tula’s Institute, Welham Girls’ School were also present.