Easy access will boost development, provide employment: CM Dhami

UTDB signs contract for Yamunotri Ropeway with 2 private companies

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Devotees and tourists will soon be able to reach the ‘Yamunotri Dham’ with ease following the signing of a contract for a ropeway project to be built from ‘Janki Chatti’ (Kharsali) to ‘Yamunotri Dham’ by the UTDB with two private companies.

The contract for building the ropeway was signed by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board with SRM Engineering Solutions and FIL Industries in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday.

The 3.38 km long ropeway will be of mono-cable detachable type. It will be constructed according to European standards on the lines of installations in France and Switzerland. The passenger carrying capacity of this ropeway will be around 500 tourists per hour. The carrying capacity of a single coach of the ropeway will be eight passengers. This project will be executed by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode.

The State Government has been giving priority to promoting tourism and, as such, is committed to providing better facilities to the pilgrims and tourists coming from the rest of India and abroad. As a part of the Yamunotri ropeway project, construction of parking, residential arrangements, restaurant, etc., has also been proposed. The terminals of the ropeway will be built at a cost of Rs 166.82 crore, covering a land area of 1.787 hectare in Kharsali, the lower terminal, while the upper terminal at Yamunotri Dham will be built on 0.99 hectare of land area.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “With the completion of this much-awaited project, Yamunotri Dham, one of the world-famous ‘Char Dhams’, will be directly connected to its winter destination Kharsali. Devotees and tourist will get added benefits from this ropeway project, as they will no longer have to climb 5.5 kilometres to reach Yamunotri Dham. Usually, it takes 2 to 3 hours from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham and, now, with this ropeway project it will take a travel time of only 20 minutes. Devotees and tourists will now be able to enjoy the adventure filled journey on the pollution-free supernatural mountain ranges while enjoying the natural and scenic beauty of the Himalayas and obtain darshan and blessings of Ma Yamunotri Devi.”

“The completion of this ropeway project will not only provide convenience to the pilgrims, but also lead to social and economic development of the area along with employment generation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the officers and employees of all the departments associated with this project and it is now going to be completed,” he added.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj stated, “This ropeway from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham will connect the summer and winter Dhams of Ma Yamunotri Devi together and open another new chapter in the immense possibilities of religious tourism in Uttarakhand. Through this ropeway project, apart from the devotees, the common tourists will also be able to enjoy the immersive experience of seeing the unique natural beauty of the state from close quarters. Keeping with the vision and mission of the tourism development and continuous guidance by the government, I congratulate the people of the entire state and all those who are working for the launch of this project. Our aim is to complete this project on time and as per schedule.”

Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve said, “With the construction of the ropeway from Kharsali to Yamunotri, tourism will get a boost as the devotees coming to Yamunotri Dham will also get better amenities and facilities. Added to this, employment opportunities will also be generated for the local people. Devotees and tourists from India and abroad will be able to enjoy the picturesque valleys of Uttarkashi while visiting Yamunotri Dham using the ropeway.”