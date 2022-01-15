EC bans 18 past candidates from contesting agai

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Jan: The Election Commission has banned 18 past candidates in Uttarakhand from contesting again. All the banned candidates had contested either in the 2017 assembly polls or 2019 Lok Sabha polls but had failed to comply with the requirements of submitting returns and details of their expenditure, etc.

Based on their failure to submit details of their expenditure, the Election Commission today banned them from contesting polls again in 2022. Their names are Rajendra Singh from Lohaghat, Rajendra Bisht from Lalkuan, Suhail Ahmed from Bhimtal, Vinod Sharma from Haldwani, Vijay from Ramnagar, Mohammad Arshad from Khanpur, Lal Singh and Jitendra Singh from Dharchula, Dinesh Kumar from Gangolihat, Bhuvan Joshi from Salt, Jai Prakash Upadhyay, Madhu Shah and Gautam Singh Bisht from Tehri, Vinod Prasad from Pauri, Anandamani from Karnprayag, Ramendra Bhandari from Chaubattakhal, Sundar Dhoni from Almora and Bacchi Singh from Haridwar.

They have been declared ineligible as candidates for the 2022 Assembly elections. This information has been sent to the Returning Officers with directions to ensure compliance. This action has been taken under section 10A of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.